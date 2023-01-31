PORTLAND

Free piano concert featuring contest winner

Portland Conservatory of Music will host a concert with piano student and Ocy Downs competition winner Logan Peters at noon Thursday at its 28 Neal St. venue.

Peters will be joined by the Ladies of Note String Quartet for this free performance.

All are invited to attend.

FREEPORT

One-man circus rolls into town

Andrew Silver’s Silver Circus is coming to for a performance from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Meetinghouse Performing Arts, located at 40 Main St.

The event will showcase Silver’s physical and comedy skills, including magic tricks, juggling, and lots of audience participation as he attempts to put on a one-man circus.

Advance tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and $10 for ages 12 and younger online at eventbrite.com/e/andrew-silvers-silver-circus-tickets-503880037757. Handling fees are extra.

CAMDEN/BELFAST

Sign up for easy, wintery hike

Join Coastal Mountains Land Trust, Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital’s Journey to Health program for a Happy Wanderers Hike at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Belfast Rail Trail. From downtown Belfast, park on Water Street. We will be gathering at the trailhead at the Belfast Armistice Bridge.

This trail is 2 miles total and rated at an easy walking level. Snowshoe rentals are available online. Go to journeytohealth.coursestorm.com to register.

For more details, contact Maeve Cosgrove at [email protected]

CUMBERLAND

Bring in used lamps and coats to recycle

A recycling event will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Tuttle Road Community Church at 52 Tuttle Road.

The following items are being collected: Used COVID masks (must be made of paper and includes surgical masks, N95 masks and Paper Dust masks; used sneakers of all sizes; used working lamps that will go to Furniture Friends; and lightly used winter coats of all sizes that will go to Maine Needs as well as Preble Street.

For more details, call the church at 829-3766.

BATH

Duo’s concert celebrates Robert Burns’ birthday

Folk duo Castlebay will celebrate the birthday of Scottish poet Robert Burns (1759-1796) with a concert of his music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Chocolate Church annex, located at 804 Washington St.

Castlebay vocalists Julia Lane and Fred Gosbee will present their arrangements of traditional music while playing a variety of instruments including Celtic harp, guitar, fiddle and woodwinds. Their program intersperses romantic love songs with lively period dance tunes as well as poems and anecdotes. They will be accompanied by special guest and former bandmate Mark McNeil of West Bath.

The late Burns collected and wrote new lyrics for hundreds of traditional Scottish folk tunes that he felt were falling into obscurity. Working in the Scots language of the lowlands, which is distinct from the Gaelic of the highlands and islands, he produced many masterpieces of 18th century poetry and song which gained worldwide popularity.

Tickets are $18 in advance by calling 442-8455, emailing [email protected] or visiting chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-02-04-castlebay or and $22 at the door.

WELLS

Library updates weekly offerings

The Friends of the Wells Public Library will sponsor the following programs this week at Wells Public Library, located at 1434 Post Road:

• Cribbage Game Night will be 6 p.m. Tuesday for players of all ages and abilities or those who wish watch others play and learn the game.

• A Teen Random Fandom: Series of Zines event will be at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Zines are a sharable, quick, and easy piece of writing and art. Snacks and all materials are provided for students in grade 5 and up.

• On Wednesday, Mother Goose Storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. Children ages 0-24 months and their caregivers are invited to engage in lap activities, rhymes, songs, and fingerplays. The Adult Nonfiction Book Group will meet at 4:30 p.m. The book pick for this month is reader’s choice. Attendees are invited to discuss past or current favorite nonfiction books.

• Then, at 10:30 a.m. Friday, join with other community members for lively and informative discussions on the major global issues of our time. Meetings center on topics outlined in the Great Decisions briefing book provided by the Foreign Policy Association. Books may be purchased online at fpa.org/great_decisions or facebook.com/greatdecisions. The library will have one copy on reserve. This month’s topic is China and the U.S. with a focus on Taiwanese sovereignty.

For more details, contact Stefanie Claydon at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

FRYEBURG

Nonprofit to give out free baby items

A massive giveaway of baby items will be given for free to pregnant women and parents in need from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, at 857 Main St.

Those items include free baby clothes, diapers, formula, swings, bouncy seats, tubs, cribs, and toys.

Mother Seton House is a nonprofit home for pregnant women in difficult circumstances. The organization offers education, counseling and support to all women in need regardless of race or religion. It provides a safe haven for women as they prepare to give birth and nurture their newborns.

The house depends on volunteers and donations for its ministry.

For more details, call 935-1066, email [email protected], or visit mothersetonhouse.com.

