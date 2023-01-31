Feed Our Scholars recently announced its plans for an in-person event to raise funds for its mission of providing bags of weekend food for participating Wiscasset Elementary School students. Sue Begin of Cre8tive Events, who has led past FOS paint nights, is back to guide participants through creation of a whimsical Valentine-inspired pink jalopy picture on Friday, Feb. 10, from 6-8:30 p.m. (snow date, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m.) at St. Philip’s Church Lippiat Hall, 12 Hodge St.

For a suggested donation of $30 for adults and $20 for children under 12, participants will receive the materials and instruction to create their cheerful autos. To help buoy the flagging energies from the process of creation, FOS is planning a scrumptious dessert table for painters as well as tea, decaf coffee and water.

Wiscasset’s annual Father/Daughter Dance at Wiscasset Community Center is also Feb. 10, down the street and around the corner from St. Philip’s. Moms and siblings, after dropping off dad and sister for their special evening, can drive on over and have a bit of fun painting, chatting, laughing and eating Valentine treats.

In its 10th year providing weekend nutrition for little learners, Feed Our Scholars is an all-volunteer group committed to helping support a positive start for local budding scholars. As well as its nutrition program, FOS also spearheads the August Set for Success event when student-required school supplies are provided to all Wiscasset Elementary School students regardless of ability to pay.

All monies raised are dedicated to these initiatives.

Space is limited, so call St. Philip’s at 882-7184 to reserve a spot, leaving a name, number of tickets reserved and a return phone number for verification, or contact the committee via email at [email protected] For further information or to contact FOS via its Facebook page, go to @WiscassetFeedOurScholars.

