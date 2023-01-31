RALEIGH, N.C. — Sebastian Aho scored on a power play with 53.8 seconds left in overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes claimed another comeback win, beating the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Brent Burns, Paul Stastny, Jordan Staal and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who trailed 4-1 entering the third period. Andrei Svechnikov had two assists and Frederik Andersen stopped 17 shots.

Aho has scored in five straight games as the Hurricanes extended their winning streak to six games and their points streak to nine games.

Adrian Kempe scored twice and Kevin Fiala and Anze Kopitar added goals for the Kings, who scored all four of their goals in the second period. Kopitar and Drew Doughty each had two assists, and Pheonix Copley made 26 saves.

CAPITALS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3: Evgeny Kuznetsov scored 26 seconds in overtime, and visiting Washington topped Columbus.

The win extended Washington’s lead over Pittsburgh for fourth place in the Metropolitan Division to three points.

Trevor van Riemsdyk scored twice, Garnet Hathaway added a goal and Kuznetsov also contributed an assist. Charlie Lindgren stopped 31 shots.

Andrew Peeke, Eric Robinson and Johnny Gaudreau scored for Columbus, which has lost three straight and seven of its last nine to remain in last place in the NHL. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 shots.

SENATORS 5, CANADIENS 4: Brady Tkachuk scored at 18:41 of the third period to lift Ottawa to a win at Montreal.

The surging Senators will head into the NHL All-Star break with a sense of accomplishment, having extended their winning streak to four games.

Tim Stutzle scored two goals and added two assists, and Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux also scored for Ottawa.

Anton Forsberg made 28 saves.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard kept the Canadiens in the game with two third-period goals. Kirby Dach and Mike Hoffman also scored for Montreal, which dropped its fourth in a row.

