BRUNSWICK – Johnson “John” Carroll Fenwick passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 26, 2023, after a long and fulfilling life. He was 95.

Born in 1927 as the oldest of four children, John recalled fond memories of spending summers with his siblings and cousins on his grandparents’ farm in North Appleton, Maine. He played baseball and football at South Portland High School, graduating in 1944 at the age of 17. He immediately enlisted in the military, intending to serve his country in World War II. Rather than shipping him overseas, the Army sent him to its Specialized Training Program at the University of Maine, after which he served as an MP in Seattle, Washington. John returned to the University of Maine following his time in the Army, where he played cards, drank beer, met his future wife Ruth “Kitty” Kittridge through his roommate (her brother), Charlie Kittridge, and eventually graduated with a degree in business administration in 1951.

John began his career at the W. T. Grant Company, finding success as a store manager of various branches throughout New England. He married Kitty on Feb. 22, 1952, who he would say was too good for him, and they went on to raise five children together. John was transferred to the Grant’s store in Brunswick in 1968, and he, Kitty, and the kids returned to Maine for good. When W.T. Grant went bankrupt in 1976, John and two of his fellow Grant’s managers re-launched the Brunswick location as Grand City, hiring many of the former Grant’s employees to work there. Grand City operated as a much-loved local retail store and restaurant for 17 years at its original location and then for another fifteen on Maine Street helmed by John’s son, Scott.

John’s pride in running Grand City was eclipsed only by his love for and loyalty toward his family. To hear him tell it, his grandchildren were geniuses and world-class athletes. John contributed to multiple college funds, purchased countless used cars, and maybe bailed one or two of us out of jail along the way. He was a man you could call at any time, for any reason, and he would be there to help.

John was defined by his integrity. He taught his kids and grandchildren to never take anything that didn’t belong to them, even if it was money lying in the street. As a classic Yankee, he didn’t splurge on himself. Yes, he had a coat held together with duct tape that he wore to clear his driveway with his thirty-year-old snowblower. He continued this practice well into his 90s, even climbing onto the roof to shovel snow much to the dismay of his family.

John enjoyed sports, both as participant and spectator. In addition to the Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics, he loved watching the UConn women’s basketball team play. He was an avid golfer and maintained a somewhat unconventional fitness routine for nearly his entire life. If you ever saw a man with a washcloth held on his head by a sweatband, wearing short shorts and tube socks while jogging in Brunswick, that was probably John. He was one of a kind and one of the best, and we’ll all miss his eccentric fashion choices and devilish grin.

John was predeceased by his beloved wife, Kitty, his brother, Willis “Billy” Fenwick, and his sister, Ann Dunnett. His sad but grateful family includes his five children, Jo Ann Newell, Susan Fenwick, Scott Fenwick, Amy Hankla, and Heidi Fenwick; his sons and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey Newell, Stephen Clancy, Elizabeth Fenwick, and Loyd Hankla; his eight grandchildren and their spouses, Allison Huppé, Evan Newell, Krista Newell, Derek Campbell, Jennifer Campbell, Matthew Campbell, Maxwell Fenwick, Mickaela Connolly, Kelsey Fenwick, Hannah Krowne, Jeffrey Krowne, and Trevor Fenwick; three great-grandchildren, Ava Huppé, Harland Johnson Fenwick, and Hendrix Fenwick; his sister Jeanine Starrett and sister-in-law Pat Fenwick; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A brief service celebrating John’s life will be held 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 (www.michaeljfox.org) or a charity of the giver’s preference.