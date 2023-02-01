EMBDEN — A dog is credited with waking its owner and alerting him to an early morning fire Wednesday that destroyed the man’s mobile home, Anson fire Chief Stacey Beane said.

The fire broke out just before 3 a.m. at 30 Embden Pond Road and was contained to the home. The one man living there had working smoke detectors but was first alerted to the fire by his dog, she said.

“(The dog) actually probably saved his life,” Beane said.

The man escaped uninjured with his dog but the door to the home was left open and the pet may have gone back inside, she said. The dog was missing and she suspects it was killed in the fire.

“We don’t know if the dog came back out or if it was deceased in the fire,” Beane said.

Extremely cold temperatures overnight hampered firefighting efforts, she said.

Advertisement

“Our gear tends to freeze up when it gets wet,” she said. “Hands really get cold because your gloves are wet … they freeze.”

In addition to Anson, fire crews from Madison and Starks also responded to the scene.

The cold also may have been part of the reason the fire broke out in the first place, as Beane said the homeowner told authorities he had been using an electric heater overnight.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

Fire crews cleared the scene by 6 a.m. The American Red Cross is involved in relocating the homeowner, Beane said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: