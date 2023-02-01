Maine is developing a broad range of food safety standards intended to protect the public food system from forever chemicals and determine when local farmers trying to recover from a PFAS crisis can safely return to the market.

Maine already has safety limits for milk and beef, but its hunt for tainted wells and fields at more than 1,000 agricultural sites across the state where sludge was spread as fertilizer has state toxicologists scrambling to set food safety limits for other local crops and livestock, too.

Once these safety levels have been set, the state must decide when and how to use them, but one thing is certain – consumers shouldn’t expect all the food they buy in their local supermarket or even their farmer’s market to be tested for PFAS any time soon.

“Maine just doesn’t have the staffing, funding or testing capacity to screen everything grown or raised in Maine for PFAS, much less what we import into Maine,” Deputy Agriculture Commissioner Nancy McBrady said on Wednesday after briefing a legislative committee about forever chemicals.

PFAS are a class of over 4,000 manmade chemicals used since the 1950s in industrial and household products like waterproof clothing, non-stick cookware and firefighting foam. They have been linked to cancer, kidney malfunction, immune system suppression, and pre-eclampsia in pregnant women.

Once established, Maine will most likely use the food standards to determine when a contaminated farm can safely sell into the consumer market, either because that particular crop doesn’t absorb the harmful substance or on-site remediation efforts have worked, McBrady said.

To date, the state has found higher PFAS contamination at 56 farms across Maine, most of which were located within a tenth of a mile from a site where Maine had approved high-volume, high-frequency applications of sludge or septage, McBrady said.

The state is providing financial assistance to those farmers – $2 million so far, McBrady said – as it tries to determine how to clean up the chemicals, if possible, or help farmers change their operation to avoid tainted fields, water sources or food sources.

Maine has also established a $60 million PFAS fund to help farmers recover from the crisis and guide state research in the field. That fund is just getting started, however, and won’t be able to start giving out money until mid-summer, at the earliest.

The good news, however, is that preliminary state research shows that different livestock and crops absorb, retain and shed PFAS at different rates, said Andrew Smith, a state toxicologist with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Over time, if a farmer replaces tainted feed or water with clean versions, the milk or beef from cattle that once exceeded acceptable health standards can eventually be safely consumed, for example, but pigs seem to hold on to PFAS for much longer, Smith said.

Preliminary state research shows that crops such as asparagus, corn, potatoes, rhubarb, squash, and tomato could still be grown on farms where PFAS is found, Smith said. Other crops, like lettuce, arugula, carrots and spinach, seem to absorb and store PFAS.

