The city of Portland has announced a temporary overnight shelter will be open Friday and Saturday nights as Maine braces for below-zero temperatures this weekend.

“It’s going to be very cold,” said Hunter Tubbs, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Gray. “People should stay inside or dress for the weather. It can definitely be dangerous if you’re not prepared.”

High temperatures early Friday will be in the single digits and low teens along the coast, and just below zero in northern Maine and the mountains.

By early Friday evening, temperatures across the state will drop to near or below zero and winds will pick up to between 30 to 35 miles per hour — creating wind chills of up to 40 or 50 degrees below zero in northern Maine and 30 to 40 below zero further south, Tubbs said.

Temperatures will continue decreasing Friday night into Saturday morning, reaching 20 to 30 degrees below zero in the north. Most other parts of the state will wake up to temperatures 10 to 20 below zero and warm up to single digits or low teens.

In Portland, the forecast prompted the city to announce it will be opening a temporary overnight emergency shelter Friday and Saturday nights at the Salvation Army’s gymnasium at 297 Cumberland Ave.

The shelter, which will be staffed by the city along with community partners and volunteers, will be available from 3 p.m. to 8 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday nights.

“While our shelters remain at capacity, we recognize the urgent need for those who are without shelter in these extreme temperatures,” Interim City Manager Danielle West said in a statement. “We are thankful for city staff from across several departments who have answered our call as well as the assistance of our community partners and volunteers to ensure that this life saving measure is taken during this weather emergency.”

The Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency has announced close to a dozen warming centers, mostly open only during the day, including First Parish Church and the downtown branch of the Portland Public Library in Portland.

Community groups have also been collecting supplies and winter camping gear to distribute to people who are homeless and sleeping outside.

Maine Needs, which provides clothing, hygiene products and household items to people in need, has also purchased gift cards so local outreach groups can access propane heaters for their clients, and began distributing hand warmers “by the thousands,” said communications director Tara Balch.

“Providers have been treating frostbite since October and we can’t imagine how bad it will be following this weekend,” Balch said in an email.

Tubbs, from the National Weather Service, said the temperatures expected this weekend can easily cause frostbite in a short period of time. “It’s definitely something we want people to be aware of,” he said.

But not everyone is.

Outside Portland’s Oxford Street Shelter Wednesday, Stanley Holmes said he didn’t know about the upcoming drop in temperatures. Holmes, who doesn’t have a phone to check the weather, said he has been sleeping either at the shelter or on the street lately, and he wasn’t sure what his plans are for this weekend.

“My first option is to try and get a bed at the shelter,” said Holmes, 32. “My second option, I don’t know. When you’re homeless, it’s not a pre-planned thing. It’s by the moment.”

Portland was housing about 950 people on a nightly basis as of last week, not including people who are sleeping outside or on the street.

A city park ranger was out checking on people staying in tents along the Bayside Trail Wednesday, warning them of the coming cold weather and handing out fliers with information for warming centers and the St. Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen.

One of those people, Guadalupe Hernandez, said she and her husband have been living outside for about two months after arriving in Maine from Colorado. “It’s been like hell,” said Hernandez, 51. She said they have hand warmers and lots of blankets in their tent, but she’s nervous about the weather.

“We’re going to at least try to get in (to the Oxford Street Shelter),” Hernandez said.

The weather will also be a challenge for people who have to work outside, though some take it in stride.

“We have to work outside no matter what,” said John Taylor, a lineman for Phoenix Communications, who was working on a project on Park Avenue Wednesday. Taylor said he was only in Maine for the night and would be working in Connecticut this weekend, where it is also expected to be extremely cold.

“Layers,” Taylor said when asked if he takes any extra precautions in the cold. “Right now I’m wearing four layers. Saturday I’ll have two more.”

This story will be updated.

