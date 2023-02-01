BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and had nine rebounds, and the Boston Celtics rolled to a 139-96 win over the short-handed Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

UP NEXT WHO: Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday TELEVISION: NBCSB

Jaylen Brown added 26 points as both of Boston’s stars knocked down seven 3-pointers in a game in which the Celtics never trailed and led by as many as 49 points. Boston dominated on both ends of the floor, shooting 60% through three quarters on the way to its largest victory of the season.

Robert Williams finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in his return from a sprained ankle. Derrick White added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Eastern Conference-leading Celtics have won all three meetings with the Nets this season.

Kyrie Irving scored 20 points and Cam Thomas added 19 for Brooklyn, which struggled throughout while shooting 41%, including 9 of 39 beyond the arc. The Nets dropped to 4-7 since Kevin Durant sprained his right knee on Jan. 8.

Brooklyn had managed to keep pace with Boston in the standings without Durant and through recent injuries to Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and T.J. Warren (left shin contusion), who both sat for the third straight game.

Advertisement

The Celtics had their entire rotation available except for Marcus Smart, sidelined for the fifth straight game as he recovers from his sprained right ankle. Boston took advantage, racing to a 33-7 advantage as the Nets started the game just 2 of 14 from the field.

Irving missed four of his first five shots as Boston’s crowd booed whenever he touched the basketball, mirroring the treatment he received during his most recent visits to TD Garden.

Tatum finished the quarter with 18 points, single-handedly outscoring the Nets as Boston took a 46-16 edge into the second quarter. The 30-point lead marked the first time in franchise history Boston outscored its opponent by that much in the opening quarter.

The Celtics led 79-45 at halftime.

76ERS 105, MAGIC 94: Joel Embiid had 28 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden added 26 points and 10 assists, and Philadelphia won at home.

The Sixers split the home-and-home set this week with Orlando. The Magic stormed back from a 21-point, first-quarter deficit to beat the 76ers 119-109 on Monday night. That loss ended the 76ers’ seven-game winning streak.

Advertisement

Despite uneven moments against a young, rising Magic team, the Sixers steadied themselves late and improved to 20-8 at home.

Markelle Fultz led the Magic with 18 points

Embiid, the NBA scoring leader, made all 10 of his free throws and was 9 of 17 from the field to help keep the Sixers within striking distance of the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Harden hit six of Philadelphia’s 14 3-pointers.

TRAIL BLAZERS 122, GRIZZLIES 112: Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and Portland rallied for a win at Memphis.

Jerami Grant scored 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored Memphis 38-22 in the fourth quarter to win for the fourth time in five games.

Ja Morant had 32 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds for Memphis. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points and six blocks, and Desmond Bane had 17 points.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous