Cody Faloon was promoted to business services manager at University Credit Union, based in Orono with locations including Portland and Gorham.

Julia Tate was named partner and principal of Simons Architects in Portland. She joined the firm in 2015 and her projects include the Waynflete Lower School, Bigelow Residence Hall and Falmouth Memorial Library.

Sage Friedman was named a director and shareholder at Murray Plumb and Murray in Portland. Friedman joined the law firm in 2017 and has over 15 years of business experience as an entrepreneur and consultant.

Sarah Moore is the new executive director of Portland Public Library, beginning in April. Moore was executive director of the Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library in Indiana since 2018.

Iris Williamson has been named director of exhibitions at Maine College of Art and Design in Portland. A founding partner and director of Holding Contemporary in Portland, Oregon, she taught contemporary art theory at Portland State University in Oregon and served as the 2021-22 curator-in-residence at the University of Oregon’s Center for Artistic Research.

Stephen Woody is the new pastor at the First Baptist Church of Yarmouth. Woody most previously was lead pastor of Fort Lawn Baptist Church in South Carolina.

