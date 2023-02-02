I think we Portanders will ever see
The beauty of each and every tree
Chosen and charming
Thanks to arborist Jeff Tarling!

All our seasons, parks and pathways are enhanced,
Beauty and delight at a mere glance.
Goodbye, friend, and thanks for a job well done.

Terry Weyl
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles