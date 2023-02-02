Regarding the self-checkout lines at big box stores and grocery stores:

If we are being forced to do someone else’s job, I think we should be entitled to compensation. For example, take 5% to 10% off our entire order at the time we check out. Or, if the store issues customer loyalty points, award double points when we use the self-checkout lane. I wouldn’t feel so “used and abused” going through the self-checkout if the store at least acknowledged, in some way, the value of our business.

Otherwise, I’ll just wait politely for my turn in the lane with the light turned on and a nice person pushing items in front of the barcode scanner.

Richard Randall

Saco

