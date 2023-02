PORTLAND – Wesley Wallace Ridlon, 90, of Portland and Buxton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Maine Medical Center, Portland.

Visitation will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland where a service will follow at 11 a.m.

A complete obituary can be found at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com where online condolences may be shared with his family.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous