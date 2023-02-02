PORTLAND – Wesley Wallace Ridlon, 90, of Portland and Buxton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Maine Medical Center, Portland.

﻿Visitation will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland where a service will follow at 11 a.m.

﻿A complete obituary can be found at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com where online condolences may be shared with his family.

