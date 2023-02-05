FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Terrence “Terry” Lee Greenlaw, 77, passed on Jan. 21, 2023, after having endured a short illness. He was born in Eastport to George G. and Muriel M. (Sullivan) Greenlaw, on May 29, 1945.
Terry served in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division, from 1962-1965, where he was a Paratrooper; he was stationed in Korea. He completed his formal airborne military training at Fort Bragg, N.C. He was a professional commercial painter by trade, working at Logan Paint and later at Maine Medical Center, from where he retired in 2010.
Mr. Greenlaw is survived by his sister, Paula (Greenlaw) Loring and brother-in-law, Jonathan Loring of St. Petersburg, Fla.; Claralee Street, his life companion of 23 years of Fernandina, Fla.; his daughters Gina Lynn and her spouse Tara Carlson of Portland, Ore. and Lisa Marie of Scarborough. Terry was affectionately known as “Poppy” by his grandchildren Alexandra (Greenlaw) Kumbhar and her husband Shreyas of Alexandria, Va. and Benjamin T. of Cape Elizabeth. He also leaves behind three nieces; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Mr. Greenlaw, an introvert on first look, was in fact very much a people person who enjoyed making acquaintances and chatting with folks at local stores. He prided himself on being a good neighbor and of being of assistance and support during times of need.
Terry adored animals and lovingly supported the local Cats Angels, Inc. SPCA.
An internment will be held in the spring at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., in Portland. A celebration of life will be organized at a later date.
In lieu of flowers,
donations would be
warmly welcomed to:
Cats Angels, Inc.
SPCA
709 South 8th St.
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.