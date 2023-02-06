AUGUSTA — Nicholas P. Lovejoy has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for killing Melissa Sousa, his longtime girlfriend and the mother of their two daughters, in Waterville in 2019.

Lovejoy, 32, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to murdering Sousa.

Superior Court Justice William Stokes handed down his sentence Monday at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta.

Lovejoy’s sentence was capped at a maximum of 45 years in prison as part of a prior plea agreement reached with state prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty to intentional and knowing murder.

The Waterville man killed Sousa, shooting her four times and then putting her body under a pile of trash in the basement of the Gold Street, Waterville, apartment building where the couple lived with their twin daughters.

Sousa’s friends said in court Monday their two daughters, who are now without their mother, meant the world to Sousa.

Advertisement

“Her girls were everything to her, and she was everything to them,” said Sousa’s friend, Tami Tims, who worked with Sousa at Dunkin Donuts in Waterville for about 10 years. “You could count on her for anything. Losing her is a tragic loss in all our lives, but our pain is nothing compared to her baby girls having to grow up without her.”

Prosecutor Katie Sibley, an assistant state attorney general, argued Lovejoy should be sentenced to the full 45 years. She said he has shown no remorse, he premeditated and planned Sousa’s death, and he had been physically, sexually and mentally abusive to her for years.

Scott Hess, one of Lovejoy’s two defense attorneys, presented evidence of a traumatic brain injury Lovejoy suffered in a major car accident in 2012, after which he was in a coma for nearly three weeks. He said the injury impacted his ability to process information.

Dr. Lisa Avery, a neurologist from Florida, testified tests of Lovejoy indicated his brain showed signs of traumatic brain injury, an MRI of his brain showed structural damage and an EEG, which measures electrical activity in the brain, showed changes in its function.

She said the injury can cause problems with memory, a lack of ability to control impulses and some patients with them can be hyper-vigilant, short-fused and can’t process information. She described such brain injuries as causing some patients to react based upon the thought of their “primitive or survival brain,” as if they were like a lizard constantly in “fight or flight” mode.

“They’re constantly afraid, and if you get close, they’ll run away or bite you,” she said via Zoom in court Monday. “That’s essentially what happens to humans. They become more lizard-brain-like, if you will.”

Advertisement

Sibley said Lovejoy’s crime was planned, not impulsive, and said a traumatic brain injury does not cause someone to become an abuser, or commit a homicide. She said he was abusive to Sousa before his brain injury, too.

Related Waterville man pleads guilty to murdering mother of his children

Hess also said Lovejoy had no criminal record, other than an operating under the influence charge four or five years ago. And Lovejoy, who came into court in a wheelchair, has suffered from seizures since he was a child, which cause him to fall down and suffer injuries, which would make incarceration harder on him.

He suggested a sentence of 30 years. He noted the brain injury is treatable and if there are resources and supports in place Lovejoy is able to manage his behaviors and could be safety reintegrated into society.

“But for that accident, it’s fair to question whether we’d ever be here, and how life would have turned out for Nick and Melissa and their children,” Hess said.

In addition to setting Lovejoy’s sentence, Stokes ordered him to pay $4,500 in restitution to the state’s victim compensation fund, which helped pay for Sousa’s funeral.

Stokes said he couldn’t discount that Lovejoy sustained a very traumatic brain injury and there is no doubt such an injury can change someone. He said Sousa in effect became his caregiver.

Advertisement

But he said Lovejoy’s conduct was such that it was clear he knew what he was doing and had the cognitive skills to understand reality. That he cleaned up the crime scene and hid Sousa’s body, while their kids were in school. And that he concocted a story, and created text messages and Facebook posts, pretending she was still alive and that he was still looking for her, even when he knew she was in the basement, dead.

Stokes said it was clear that Sousa was a wonderful woman and a hard worker who took good care of her daughters, and also took care of Lovejoy. He said she stayed with him for as long as she could because she knew he would react with violence if she left.

“Sometimes you wish she had left, you wish she had left many years ago, but she didn’t,” Stokes said. “I believe she probably did it because of her children. And because of whatever love remained from her, toward Nicholas. But she knew her life depended on her leaving, the future of her twins depended on her leaving. It was just a matter of how to do it. And in her case, she was not able to do it safely.”

Lovejoy admitted to police during interviews he killed Sousa, according to court documents filed by Maine State Police Detective Ryan Brockway. He claimed she attacked him and pushed him down the stairs of their apartment building then tried to shoot him, but the gun didn’t fire. He claimed he then retaliated, picking up the gun and shooting her twice in the stomach, then rolling her body in a tarp and wrapping it in duct tape before dumping it in the basement, prosecutors said.

His guilty plea, entered in May of 2022, was conditional, as it reserved the right for Lovejoy and his attorneys to appeal Stokes’ previous ruling on their motion to suppress evidence in the case. Lovejoy’s attorneys had sought to suppress Lovejoy’s confession as evidence by arguing police violated his rights by continuing to talk to him about the case after he said he wanted a lawyer present if they were going to talk about Sousa.

Related Lawyers for Waterville man accused of murdering woman argue evidence improperly obtained by police

The attorneys also sought to suppress evidence collected at the apartment, because Waterville police initially entered without a search warrant on the night Sousa’s friends reported her missing. Police said they went into the apartment to make sure the couple’s daughters were safe after they had been briefly left alone by Lovejoy.

Advertisement

If they’re successful in that appeal, he could withdraw his guilty plea. After the verdict Monday, Hess said they expect to file that appeal within the next week. He said Lovejoy remains remorseful about Sousa’s death and realizes he’s not going to be able to see their daughters for a long time.

No members of Sousa’s family spoke in court Monday, though her mother, Theresa Martin, submitted a letter which Stokes said he reread before Monday’s sentencing.

Lovejoy declined to speak at his sentencing.

Family and friends of Sousa say Lovejoy was mentally unstable, had threatened Sousa with firearms before and could not accept the fact that she was planning to leave him and that he would be without her. But Lovejoy’s attorneys, Hess and Darrick Banda, did not seek to have him declared “not criminally responsible” for the crime.

After the verdict, Sibley said it was good to see that Stokes recognized the case was of a domestic violence nature. She said the case helped show why it can be so hard for some victims of domestic abuse to leave their abusers. But also how important it is for someone in a similar situation to reach out for help and escape the abuse.

“It has been a long four years,” said Tims, Sousa’s friend, when asked how she felt about the 42-year sentence. “But I would have liked to have seen a lot more.”

In Maine, murder is punishable by a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Stokes said it was hard to understand how someone with Lovejoy’s obvious impairments was able to get a cache of guns. He said it’s unspeakable what the couple’s daughters, whom he said are now 12, are going to have to live with.

“Those two children will have that as part of their memory for the rest of their lives,” he said. “Everyone who knew Melissa Sousa will remember how wonderful she was. But they’ll never be able to erase from their mind, how she died.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: