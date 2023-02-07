A Belgrade man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for robbing a Camden National Bank branch in Manchester in 2016.

Clinton Richard Damboise, 47, was sentenced Monday to 98 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, in U.S. District Court in Portland, according to a news release from Andrew McCormack, an assistant US Attorney.

Damboise was also ordered to pay $3,179 in restitution.

Damboise, who was arrested after the crime at a hotel in Southington, Conn., approached a bank teller at the Camden National branch at the intersection of Western Avenue and Pond Road in Manchester in September 2016, and said “This is a robbery, not a joke,” gesturing to his waistband and patting his coat, saying he had a gun, according to an affidavit filed in court.

He got $3,179 from the bank and fled in a green or blue Ford Mustang.

Detectives from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office identified Damboise as a suspect after viewing video footage of the robbery and talking to one of his acquaintances in Manchester who told police Damboise had visited and said he knew police were looking for him and “he may rob a bank.” He was not wearing a mask in the robbery.

Damboise was initially charged in state court but was later indicted on federal bank robbery charges. Camden National Bank is federally insured.

He pleaded guilty Sept. 27, 2021, according to the release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

He was sentenced in Portland by U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock.

The robbery charge carried a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a fine up to $250,000, or both.

Damboise, according to a court document, is already imprisoned and serving an 11-year sentence for larceny in Connecticut and 10-year sentence for armed robbery in Massachusetts. The new sentence will be served concurrently to those sentences.

