A person was struck by an Amtrak Downeaster train traveling south through Biddeford Tuesday morning.

The person was trespassing on the track when they were hit by the train at 6:05 a.m. just west of Main Street, according to an Amtrak spokesperson. Amtrak did not release any information about the person or their condition.

There were no reported injuries to passengers or crew, according to Amtrak.

Amtrak train 680 was traveling from Brunswick to Haverhill, Massachusetts. The company is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

Biddeford police did not immediately respond to requests for information about the incident.

Main Street in Biddeford was blocked for several hours Tuesday morning as authorities investigated. Amtrak canceled two trains and additional delays were expected.

In May 2022, two people died when they were struck by an Amtrak Downeaster train near Main Street in Biddeford. Police determined Richard Martello, 24, and Shawnia Maffiola, 23, died by suicide.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: