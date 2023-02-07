TOPSHAM – On Jan. 27, 2023, Priscilla Holbrook Estes Emerson passed away at her home in Topsham surrounded by her loving family. Priscilla was born on January 6, 1940, the first child and only daughter of Donald T. Sr. and Phyllis Drollett Estes in Quincy, Mass. After living in Braintree, Mass. during her early years, the family moved to Maine and settled in Freeport where they owned and operated a dairy farm.

Priscilla graduated from Freeport High School in 1957 and married Bruce H. Booker with whom she had two children, Brice and Katherine. Priscilla spent her early years of marriage taking care of the family. She participated in the Fresh Air Fund and hosted foreign exchange students. She also volunteered at her local humane society.

After Bruce and Priscilla were divorced, then in her 30’s, she enrolled in Westbrook College and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Priscilla went on to become a buyer at several department stores. Priscilla also worked as a bookkeeper/accountant. She spent six years working as a Floor Lead at L.L. Bean in Freeport, retiring in 2009.

Priscilla moved with her second husband, Lester Emerson, to Warren in the early 1990’s where she pursued her favorite job and absolute passion – gardening. She owned Blue Castle Farm in Warren with her husband, Les, from 1995 until his death in 2002. Priscilla, a Master Gardener, loved to share her knowledge of plants with anyone who showed an interest.

Priscilla moved to Litchfield and cultivated extensive gardens there. It was then that Priscilla enrolled at the University of Maine, Augusta and earned her second degree at the age of 72. Priscilla was a veracious reader who loved historical books, both fiction and non-fiction.

Upon moving to Topsham in 2014, Priscilla turned her yard into a thing of beauty with her substantial flower beds.

Priscilla (do NOT call her Pris!) was very intelligent, independent (some would say STUBBORN) and had a good sense of humor. She loved gardening, kids, animals, birds, the beach and diamond painting. She disliked small talk and insincerity.

Surviving Priscilla are her daughter, Katherine Booker Bunikis and husband Andy of Bowdoin, son Brice H. Booker and husband Dan Michaud of Scarborough, step-daughters Linda Emerson Mondor and husband Paul of Saco, and Virginia Emerson Fries; grandchildren Danielle Patterson (Jason), Nicole Derr (Travis) and their children Addie and Lilah, John Mondor (Jaclyn Bousquet) and their daughter, Elodie, Stephen Blanchette, Harrison Fries and Natasha Gregware; brother Kevin Estes; as well as several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind wonderful friends and neighbors, Adam and Kimberly Pride and family. In addition to her husband, Les, Priscilla was predeceased by her brothers, Donald T. Estes, Jr (Tim) and Wayne G. Estes; and stepdaughter Laura Blanchette.

Priscilla’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff of CHANS Hospice, especially Crystal Melden and Kim “Kimmie” Ruby. They were amazing support for Priscilla and her family throughout this difficult time.

A celebration of Priscilla’s life will be held on Feb. 19, 2023, from 2 to 4 at the Sea Dog in Topsham, Maine.

For those who would like to make a gift in her honor, the family has suggested donations be made to:

Midcoast Humane

5 Industrial Parkway

Brunswick, ME 04011

