BRUNSWICK – It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved Arthur Thomas Moore III “Art” or “T”, 54, of Brunswick. He left this Earth Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:40 p.m. in Brunswick, surrounded by an abundance of love from friends and family.

Art was born in Bath, Nov. 21, 1968, the son of Margaret Moore and Arthur Thomas Moore II.

Art was much loved and will be missed by many people.

He is survived by his parents, Arthur Thomas Moore II and Margaret Moore of Phippsburg; wife, Lisa Jones of Brunswick; daughter, Stephanie Small and husband Nicholas Small of Edgecomb, daughter, Rebecca Moore of Brunswick; brother, Jeffrey Moore and Angela Bryant of West Bath, brother, Arthur Moore and wife Lynn Moore of Woolwich, sister, Linda Conrad Datavs of Richmond, sister, Shelley Berry of Biddeford, sister, Elaine Baker of Niagara Falls, N.Y.; grandson, Mason Small of Edgecomb; and many other family, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless loving friends.

He was predeceased by his grandfather, Arthur Thomas Moore Sr., grandmother, Ellen Moore; and brother, Robert Moore.

A time of visiting will be held on Friday, Feb 17 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. with a small service at 5:30 p.m. at the David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath. His family will be present and welcome all loved ones. A celebration of life will also be held late spring with more information to follow.

Donations, condolences, and memories can be shared directly to Desmond Funeral Homes on their website http://Desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would very much appreciate donations to help pay for funeral expenses.

