CUMBERLAND – Glenn Gipson, 77, died Sunday Feb. 5, 2023 in his wife’s arms, at Heron House Assisted Living in Cumberland, ending his six-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

Glenn was born to James R. and Etta Gipson on April 3, 1945 in Kehoe, Ky., the fifth of eight children.

Glenn graduated from Franklin County High School in Frankfort, Ky. He then went on to join and serve in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years as a firefighter and assistant fire chief. He was assigned to Hanscom Field in Massachusetts, Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, Dover AFB in Dover, Del. and Loring AFB in Limestone.

After his military retirement, he and his family settled in Topsham and he worked Civil Service at the BNAS fire department as well as working as a builder part time.

Glenn was an avid golfer and loved to take explorative car rides, go for walks in the woods and watching the birds. He was a very simple, loving man and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Paula; his son, David; two grandsons, Logan and Issac, one granddaughter, Mikayla;, one great-grandson, Rowan James and five siblings.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Tricia.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

To share fond memories and offer condolences please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Glenn’s online memorial.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions can be made in memory of Glenn to:

MidCoast Hunger

Prevention Program;

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or

Habitat for Humanity.

