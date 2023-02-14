FreeportCAN, Freeport Community Services and Balsam Realty have joined forces to offer a three-hour home energy solutions fair at the Freeport Community Center from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25. The fair will be emceed by Freeport’s state legislator Melanie Sachs. Speakers — Claire Betze of BuildingWorks LLC, Jon Riley of Casco Bay Insulation, Richard Burbank of Evergreen Home Performance, Bridget Gifford of Efficiency Maine and Bob Stevens of FreeportCAN, among others — are experts in their fields and will be available to answer home energy questions.

The fair will feature high-tech and low-tech DIY approaches to energy-saving strategies and will also include how to improve air quality in your home, weatherization and insulation tactics, what to expect in a home audit, smart technology solutions, and efficient home heating options. Learn ways to take advantage of Efficiency Maine and Town of Freeport rebates, tax credits and financing of home energy improvements, and learn what may be coming under the Inflation Reduction Act.

The fair will be free, and donations will be accepted for the Freeport Community Services “Freeze Out” fundraiser for the Carol Kaplan Fuel Assistance Fund. All donations will be matched up to $500 from Balsam Realty.

Do-it-yourself home weatherization basket and other door prizes will be available as well as take-home guides and checklists. Refreshments will be served. Coffee provided by Vagabond Coffee, a Freeport-based company.

