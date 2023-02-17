BRUNSWICK – Joshua Michael Canonico, 46, of Theodore Drive, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 30, 1976, a son of John J. Canonico and Pamala R. Bassett.

He attended Morse High School. He was employed as a fisherman with his dad and then employed at Bisson’s Moving & Storage. He was employed training Morgan horses with Margaret Gardiner.

He had a very funny sense of humor, loved all animals, music, played the guitar and good with makings things with his hands. He loved collecting jewelry and helping people.

He is survived by his mother, Pamala R. Bassett of West Bath, his stepfather, Frederick Doten of West Bath; two sons, Joshua A. Canonico and John Leonard of Connecticut, two daughters, Izzy Dunlap of Augusta, and Kendra Canonico of Nevada; one sister, Michelle White of Brunswick; two grandchildren; several aunts and uncles; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by one sister, Kelly Bassett on May 21, 2003; and one cousin, Robin Johansen.

A graveside service will be held at Morningside Cemetery in Georgetown at a later date. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

