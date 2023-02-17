WEST BATH – Weldon D. Roye, 83, of Beaver Brook Road, died Friday Feb. 10, 2023, at his residence surround by his loving family.

He was born in Meridian Texas on Nov. 3, 1939, a son of Harrison R. and Glenna A. (Green) Roye. He graduated from Idalou High School and joined the Navy soon after, serving the country he loved for 20 years. While serving, he met Doris E. Albanese and they married on May 21, 1960. He traveled throughout the world with his wife and family during his naval career. His final tour of duty landed him at Brunswick Naval Air Station where he retired in 1977.

He continued his education and received a bachelor’s degree from New Hampshire College. He went to work for Bath Iron Works in the Electric department retiring after 18 years. Upon retiring, he and Doris moved to Cape Coral, Fla. and spent 20 years enjoying life. In 2015 they returned to Maine to be with family.

Weldon was a member of the Elks Club in Cape Coral. He enjoyed a challenging crossword puzzle, kept up to date on current events and wore out the mute button on his remote whenever Geraldo would comment. Most of all Weldon cherished time spent with his family.

He was predeceased by his wife, Doris E. Roye on March 25, 2017; a son, Lorin K. Roye in 1984; and four sisters and four brothers.

He is survived by his son, Mark A. Roye of Richmond, his daughter, Dorinda A. Roye of West Bath; a sister, Lanelle Beer of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Amber Herzog and her husband Derek, Kayla Roye-White, Melissa Young Roye and Jade A. Earl; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday Feb. 26 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences can be made at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Our family would like express our sincere gratitude to Doctor Paul Hyman and his team for the professional and personalized care they provided for both our parents in their times of need.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Chans Home Health and Hospice.

