The Chamber Awards Night has always been something special. It’s a night when the chamber members get to recognize their own as we show appreciation for several individuals and businesses for their support of the chamber and, more importantly, their positive impacts on the communities we serve. It has taken many forms over the years, from a sit-down dinner to a business meeting, to keynote speakers, to a mixer, and now it’s back to a sit-down dinner.

This will be our first time in three years we out our typical awards. The last time we did was 2020, as our Awards Nigh that year was right before the pandemic shut the world down — literally the week before in early March 2020. In 2021, we opted to do an outdoor event, so we held the ceremony following the Chamber Golf Tournament in May. That year, instead of our typical awards, we opted for anyone to nominate their COVID Heroes and we celebrated them all year long. Last year, for the 2022 Awards Night, we were back in person, but with the pandemic lingering, we opted to honor four leaders and their organizations for Excellence in Adapting to the pandemic.

This year, the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber’s Annual Awards Night will again be at St. John’s Community Center in Brunswick from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 10. Many businesses will be in attendance, but the general public is welcome to attend as well. You don’t need to be a chamber member to attend the dinner.

People are still reveling in last year’s food and drink, as Cook’s Lobster & Ale House blew everyone away by catering a Taste of Maine menu featuring some of the best food any of us have had at an event like this. They will be catering this year’s event as well. Tickets are available on the chamber website at midcoastmaine.com or you can find details on the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber Facebook page.

As great as the food and the venue are, though, the stars of the show are the award winners. This year, like every year, we have a truly deserving list who were selected from dozens of nominations received.

John Hodge, executive director of the Brunswick and Topsham Housing Authorities, will be receiving the Harry C. Crooker Lifetime Achievement Award. John is an incredible advocate for housing in the region, and he has dedicated decades of his life trying to find homes for families and help our region grow. Being a voice for those in need is never an easy task, and with his kind heart, strong will and honest straightforward approach, John has had an incredible impact in our region.

Sherry Plunkett of RE/MAX Riverside will be receiving the Citizen of the Year Award for her longtime commitment to helping not only the chamber but numerous organizations in our region. Many of you may know Sherry from seeing her at any one of the numerous Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath-Brunswick events she has helped with as a longtime board member and volunteer. You many know her from being the chairperson of the chamber’s Ambassador Team and welcoming you at an event. Or you may know her from her countless hours volunteering for any other of a number of organizations. She truly cares about strong communities and embodies it by helping out wherever she can, whenever she can.

Mandy Reynolds of Union + Co. is receiving the Young Professional of the Year award for her tireless efforts and vision on revitalizing the region and specifically in Bath. Besides the incredible coworking space that has become home for numerous remote employees and businesses, Mandy has a number of other projects she is working on to help Bath grow. As we head into the next few decades, we’re going to need people with a vision of what the community can be, and should be, and Mandy is one of those leaders.

Darling’s Brunswick Ford has been a major supporter in the region since the moment they opened in Brunswick on Bath Road. Lynne Darling contacted our office, before they were even open, and asked what the best way would be to help. That led to hosting chamber events, Women & Wheels, trivia contests and engaging in dozens of nonprofit events annually. Plus, they have one of the nicest staffs around, and many of their employees can be found attending chamber events and volunteering across the region. Darling’s Brunswick Ford is the Large Business of the Year.

Midcoast Humane Society has had an ambitious and hugely successful year, and for that, they are our Small Business of the Year. Their transition to the new facility on the Brunswick Industrial Park was celebrated in May and the impact of that move has helped their organization soar. It’s hard to quantify the impact of the Humane Society through dollars and cents alone, as they touch so many hearts with their work, but the story of their success is one we treasure, and we look forward to telling it on March 10.

The President’s Award and the Director’s Award have no criteria and are given out purely based on who the board president and director of the chamber feel are worthy. Bob Langworthy of Management Accounting was a vital asset in helping the chamber get through some lean years as our volunteer treasurer, and along with other directors, he helped make the financial decisions to guide us on the sustainable path of growth we’re currently on. Past President Nick Favreau will honor his efforts.

Charleen Foley of All Saints Parish is a salt-of-the-earth human being and so supportive of so many from Boothbay to Wiscasset, to Bath to Brunswick and beyond. She has been critical to the success of the Midcoast Tree Festival and the best committee partner I’ve worked with in 16 years of chamber work. I look forward to honoring her that night.

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce.

