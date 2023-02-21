HARPSWELL – While surrounded with his family and loved ones by his side, Philip F. Maloney, Jr., 65, of Harpswell died on Feb. 12, 2023, from complications after receiving a heart transplant.

“Big Phil,” as he was known by, was born in Portland, Maine on May 29, 1957, son of Philip F. Maloney, Sr., and Dorothy J. (Foley) Maloney.

After spending his childhood in South Portland and attending South Portland High School, Phil married Sharon Young in 1985 and they had two children, son Philip in 1993 and daughter Dana in 1995. They divorced in 2001 and he went on to share his life with significant other, Krista Johnson, who he planned to marry once he recovered from his heart transplant.

Phil served in the United States Navy for two years where he was stationed in San Diego and Long Beach, Calif. Post service, Phil was a pipefitter alongside his father for many years, the rink manager and all of the kids favorite at North Yarmouth Academy Ice Arena in addition to working at Bath Iron Works and Maine Medical Center until he retired.

Phil was a devoted father to Philip III and Dana. On the weekends, they could be found doing as much as possible outdoors such as hiking, camping, fishing and kayaking. Phil loved hockey, but even more, watching Phil III and Dana compete in rinks all over New England. In the last couple of years, Phil was enamored by spending time with his granddaughter, Raylene and eating grapes together.

Phil’s life’s passions continued with his love for motorcycles and he felt most free when he was riding his Indian Dark Horse on the open road between Maine, Louisiana and Mississippi, often with Krista in tow.

Phil was a caring person and easily made friends. He loved to share stories and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Over the last 34 years, Phil served as a sponsor and mentor to many people who struggled with addiction. He knew his past and used that as a purpose to help others while inspiring many to do the same.

Phil was predeceased by his mother, father: and sister, Anne-Marie Missler.

He is survived by his son Philip F. Maloney, III; his wife, Meridith (Wilson) Maloney and their daughter, Raylene; his daughter Dana Maloney; his significant other Krista Johnson; his sisters Elaine McDougall, Maureen Maloney, Margaret Rossetti, Ellen Robbins, Mary Stasoiski, and his brother Stephen Maloney.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St. Brunswick. A spring committal service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted with Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com