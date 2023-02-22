WOOLWICH – Elmer Fox passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2023, at the home of his caretaker and dear friend Pam Kakalis. Born in Bridgeton in 1926, Elmer moved to Bath with his family in 1938 and remained a resident. He was employed as an electrician at BIW having begun working there as a high school senior and retiring in 1988. Known for his perennial good cheer, Elmer’s life was filled with many friends who shared his love of gardening, stamp collecting baseball, metal detecting and competitive shooting. He served in the US Army as WWII was ending in which time he served as an honor guard for Franklin D. Roosevelt’s funeral train in April, 1945.

He leaves behind many cousins. A graveside service will be in the spring in Brownfield at the family cemetery.

To view full obit and to share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfunrealhomes.com.

