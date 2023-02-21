To support and expand Maine’s food production capabilities, Coastal Enterprises, Inc. is offering its Tastemakers Initiative for a fifth time. Applications are open to Maine-based companies that produce food and beverages for human consumption and source from Maine agriculture, aquaculture or fisheries.

The Tastemakers Initiative, sponsored by FocusMaine, helps established food and beverage companies in Maine expand and improve production capacity, create jobs and meet targeted growth goals by offering funding in the amount of $10,000 for tailored consulting services.

Fifteen to 20 eligible businesses will be awarded $10,000 each in 2023. The deadline to apply is midnight on March 3.

Details about the program can be found at ceimaine.org/advising/business/agriculture/tastemakers/.

