Theater audiences are in for a night of laughs in March as director Mort Achter returns to the Chocolate Church Arts Center (CCAC) in Bath to direct his fourth production at the CCAC, “Private Lives,” a witty and timeless comedy by one of America’s best playwrights, Noel Coward.

The play opens on two adjacent hotel balconies in Paris in the 1930s. The hotel rooms are occupied by two honeymooning couples. Neither couple knows who the couple is in the adjacent room.

However, when they emerge from their rooms onto the balcony, the sparks start to fly.

One couple, Elyot and Sibyl, had only a brief courtship before their marriage. Amanda, who was married for three troublesome years to Elyot, is starting her new life with Victor. The obviously awkward circumstances lead to accusations, bickering, and name calling that delights audience members who sympathize with these flawed characters who are trying to find their way.

The language heats up as the characters show their disdain for one another one minute – “nothing but a rampaging gas bag,” – then cools off when their conflicted emotions emerge the next minute. And it’s not just language. There are some physical confrontations as well, and at one point there’s even a record broken over Elyot’s head.

Director Mort Achter says this is a play that requires exactly the right actors who know how to maximize the impact of the script – and he is pleased he has found a great cast. Cathy Matero, who plays Amanda, is well known for her roles in Studio Theatre of Bath productions. She was a founding member of the Doppelbloopers improvisational comedy troupe which performed at the CCAC in January. Tom O’Reilly is a relative newcomer to Bath, with many years of experience in New Hampshire as an actor, director and producer (and, incidentally, the husband of CCAC Executive Director Lauren O’Reilly). Vince Shatto, who plays Victor, is an elementary school teacher who has been performing on various Mid Coast stages for years. Sibyl is played by Gwen Fraser, who has performed with a number of local theater groups including the Monmouth Community Players and the Freeport Community Players. The very, very minor role of a cranky French maid is played by Paula McKenney, who thanks longtime Falmouth High School teacher Dorothy McCann for whatever is left of her French accent.

Advertisement

A retired college professor, Achter is an M.I.T graduate who holds a Ph.D. in music and theater history from the University of Michigan. He and his wife Barbara lived in New Harbor until 2015 when they moved to Topsham. He has directed over 70 plays, musicals, and operas at the professional, university and community levels.

Performances are March 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees at 2 p.m. March 5 and 12.

Tickets are $20 in advance, and $25 the day of the show.

If you haven’t already bought your tickets for singer songwriter Anni Clark’s performance Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m., there may still be some seats left ($18 advance, $22 at the door). For more information stop by the CCAC at 804 Washington St. in Bath, call (207) 442-8455 or log on to chocolatechurcharts.org.

Paula McKenney is a retired newspaper editor and a volunteer at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: