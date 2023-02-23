A free Home Energy Solutions Fair in Freeport Saturday morning will offer Mainers tips on how to cut their heating bills and their carbon footprints.

The event, organized by Freeport Climate Action Now, Balsam Realty and Freeport Community Services, will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freeport Community Center and feature talks from local efficiency experts.

“It’s for people who both know a lot about (energy efficiency) and want to know about high-tech solutions as well as people who really need to start from the beginning,” FreeportCAN coordinator Kathleen Sullivan said of the fair. “People are interested more and more in learning about how to live the best way they can to support not only their pocketbooks but life on the planet.”

After brief introductions, including opening remarks from state Rep. Melanie Sachs, Claire Betze of BuildingWorks and Jon Riley of Casco Bay Insulation will teach attendees how to conduct home energy audits in order to find cost-effective ways to improve heating efficiency.

Other topics will include DIY projects that can reduce energy costs and resources available to help homeowners pay for upgrades like efficient heat pumps, including a new rebate program that will soon offer qualifying Freeport households up to $2,000 in savings.

“I’m so excited to be able to announce the program that FreeportCAN worked so hard to get the town to approve,” Sullivan said. “This kind of thing isn’t just for people who have enough money in their back pockets to do it. We do what we can to support everybody.”

During a 45-minute intermission, guests will be able to talk with presenters and visit booths manned by heating- and climate-minded groups like WindowDressers, Passivhaus and the Freeport Sustainability Advisory Board.

Freeport Community Services will accept donations for the Carol Kaplan Fuel Assistance Fund. Balsam Realty will match gifts up to $500.

To learn more about the event, visit balsamrealty.com/homeenergy.

