Bring your spinning wheel and join the new Fiber Arts Spinning Club at People Plus on the second and fourth Friday of every month from 10 am. to noon. Spinning is about using a spinning wheel or spindle to transform fiber, usually wool, into yarn to be used for knitting, crocheting or weaving. It is also about getting together with like-minded people to enjoy camaraderie. It has been a popular activity in Maine for many decades, and although prepared roving is available to purchase, many Mainers raise their own fiber-producing animals such as sheep, alpacas, angora rabbits and goats to create their own yarn and their own garments.

Bring your own supplies. Clubs at the Center at 35 Union St. are for members only, but anyone can try it once for free. Never seen spinning? Come watch and learn. For more information, call 729-0757 or visit peopleplusmaine.org.

