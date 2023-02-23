Police are still looking for two Topsham women who got lost during a trip to Maine Mall on Tuesday. The pair were last spotted heading west on Route 6 from Springfield at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Springfield is a Penobscot County town about 20 miles east of Lincoln.

Kimberly Pushard, 51, and Angela Bussell, 50, who both have intellectual disabilities, became disoriented on the interstate and accidentally drove south to Massachusetts, according to police. At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the pair called family members in Maine, who gave them directions home.

The women made their way to New Hampshire but again lost their bearings despite requesting directions from the Exeter Dispatch Center and a New Hampshire State Trooper. At some point, the police believe, the pair’s cell phones died. Family members reported the missing women to Topsham police at 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Police spent most of Wednesday searching the Manchester, NH, area for Pushard’s vehicle – a red 2012 Jeep Compass with Maine registration 1960VC – based on the pair’s most recent cell phone location data from around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Only around 7:30 p.m. did the police learn that Pushard had used her debit card to buy gas at an Irving station in Springfield on Wednesday morning, some 300 miles away from the search area.

“The fact that they were up there yesterday shows how difficult this is,” Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan said. “Yesterday, all day until we get the (Springfield) information, we thought they were somewhere in New Hampshire just outside of Manchester.”

This story will be updated.

