A single-car crash in Brunswick sent one man to the hospital with minor injuries Monday night after he lost control of his vehicle and collided head-on with a telephone pole, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

The crash occurred on Old Bath Road, near James Street around 9:33 p.m.

Brunswick resident Ryan Doyle, 39, was traveling south when he hit a patch of black ice, losing control of his Toyota RAV 4, and struck a Central Maine Power telephone pole head-on. The pole broke in half, causing powerlines to hang at a “dangerous level” according to police.

Doyle was transported to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was treated and released the same day, according to a Maine Medical Representative.

The Brunswick Police Department and Brunswick Fire Department arrived at the scene Monday night and were later joined by CMP workers who made necessary repairs.

Old Bath Road was closed for several hours and reopened at 11:40 p.m.

No power outages were reported, according to CMP’s website.

