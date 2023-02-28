A head-on collision in Woolwich sent two men to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday morning, and sheriff’s office says one of the drivers will likely face charges.

The crash happened on Route 127 near 1044 Middle Road around 5:56 a.m. Roads were slick as a result of Tuesday’s snowstorm, according to police.

Pittston resident Ryan Boucher, 24, was driving south in a 2003 Toyota Camry when he passed a slower vehicle ahead of him and collided with a third vehicle in the opposing lane driven by John Sullivan, 62, of Woolwich.

Both drivers were taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries, according to police.

“This accident should never have happened,” Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said in a news release. “The road conditions required motorists to operate cautiously and with concern. Passing another vehicle in these conditions is irresponsible.”

The investigation is ongoing, but Merry said Boucher could face charges of driving to endanger.

A Maine Medical Center representative did not have an immediate update on the conditions of the two men Tuesday afternoon.

This story may be updated.

