WEST BATH – C. William Dutton, 94, of Rock Haven Drive, passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Augusta on June 30, 1928, the son of Teresa Pecci Dutton and Charles Carlton Dutton.

﻿He attended schools in Bath and Morse High School, receiving his diploma from the class of 1947 after his time in the service. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Maine State National Guard where he served for company “B” 3rd battalion 1st regiment until 1945. From there he enlisted in the US Navy until 1949 then in the US Navy reserves until 1954 US Navy and was activated from 1950 to 1952. While on active duty he served on the USS Sierra. On Nov. 23, 1950, he married Martha Jane Irish, they had met in Bath at the Community Center. He was then employed as a fireman for the City of Bath for 11 years and in 1960 he took a job with the US Air Force as an electrical and fire alarm specialist, working in Topsham. In 1973 Bill purchased Jacksons Electric in Bath and established Bath Electrical Services in 1976. Jacksons Electric inventory was sold to Gilman Electrical Supply in 1985, the property was sold to Bath Savings Institution and Bath Electrical was acquired by his children Pat and Julie in 1986.

﻿He was a member, and trustee for 16 years and past exalted ruler of the Bath Lodge of Elks, the Bath Water District as Trustee for six years, the USS Sierra Veterans Association as originator and active member, and an honorary member of the Morse High School Alumni after donating lighting, scoreboard, and free labor. He was extremely active in the Football Boosters, Bath City Council for 5 years and the Bath school board for five years.

﻿He loved politics and at one point in his life wanted to run for Senate. He especially loved his family, the family dogs and spending time at his hunting camp in Haynesville where his 90th birthday was celebrated with all his family as well as his wife’s family.

﻿He was predeceased by his wife, Martha Jane Dutton on Sept. 18, 2008, and his brother, Charles Carlton Dutton Jr.

﻿He is survived by his children, William Michael Dutton of Woolwich, Steven Patrick Dutton and his wife Karen of West Bath, Julie Ann Dutton Elwell, and her partner Sharon Roy of Arrowsic and Maria Suzanne Dutton and her partner Todd Stead of West Bath; five grandchildren, Callie Jean Dutton, Bethany Dutton, Alyson Thibitot, Brian Elwell, and Shawn Elwell; three great grandchildren, MacKenzie Elwell, Madison Elwell, and Leo James Alomia Dutton; and many nieces and nephews.

﻿Visiting hours will be 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath with an Elks Service, and an American Legion Service. A graveside service with full military honors and Bath Fire Department honors will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in the spring.

﻿In memory of Bill, please do a kind charitable act for someone in need