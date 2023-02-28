BEDFORD, N.H. – Richard Brandenburg von Hasseln Leck died unexpectedly at Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH of cardiac arrest as Heart Month, 2023 began. He was born in Denver, Colo. Friday, Sept. 15, 1967, the beloved younger son of Dr. Richard and Esther McCandless Leck of Woolwich, Maine.

Richard, aka Brandy Leck, is survived by his four siblings: Kristin Harman of Newcastle, Derek C. Leck of Portland and Woolwich, Elise Smith of Bethesda, Md. and Heather Leck of E. Boothbay and Nashville, Tenn. He is also survived by his two beloved teenage sons, Gunnar Brandenburg Leck and Tristin Charles Leck of Bedford, NH; and by his sons’ mother, ex-wife Jennifer Clair Leck.

‘Friday’s Child is Loving and Giving’ describes Brandy well since he gave his all to his beloved family and friends. A graduate of Waynflete School in Portland and St. Lawrence University, he was employed most recently by Crane Currency.

Memorial service details will be announced at a later time.

Friends wishing to give

a memorial donation

might consider the:

American Heart

Association at

http://www.heart.org

