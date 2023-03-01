BRUNSWICK – Judith L. Plummer, 79, died Saturday Feb. 25, 2023 with family at her side.

She was born Jan. 5, 1944, in Everett, Mass., a daughter of Parker and Frances Hart Leeman. She grew up in Boothbay and attended Boothbay Region High School, graduating in 1962. She married Harold Plummer May 12, 1978 at their family home in Brunswick. Mr. Plummer died in 2011.

She was a dedicated mother and wife who valued taking care of the people she loved above all else. After raising her family, she worked for Senter’s Department Store in Brunswick, Yankee Candle in Freeport, and Village Candle in Topsham.

She loved to ski, and enjoyed trips to Sugarloaf. She was an avid golfer, and ladies club champion four times at the Brunswick Golf Club.

She loved animals, particularly dogs, and leaves behind her dog Bailey. After the death of her husband, she found comradery meeting regularly at Pat’s Pizza with her group of friends, and met other dear friends for regular coffee chats at Mama D’s in Boothbay.

She was predeceased by her husband, Harold; and son, Shawn Andrews.

She is survived by two sons, Jason Barter (Molly) of Boothbay, Michael Barter (Michelle) of Brunswick, a daughter, Kelly Henson (Robert) of Brunswick; a sister, Joanne Oliver of Walpole, Maine; five grandchildren, Jacob, Jordan, Emily, Tyler, and Carrington; and a great grandchild, Charlotte.

The family would like to thank the staff of New England Cancer Specialists in Topsham for their caring treatment, and Hospice of Southern Maine for their support during the final weeks of Judy’s life, as she was cared for at home.

Friends and family are invited to visit 4:00-5:30 p.m. Saturday March 11, 2023, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A memorial service will follow at 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

﻿Memorial contributions can be made to:

Midcoast Humane Society

5 Industrial Parkway

Brunswick, ME 04011