A Paw in the Door, Bath’s premier cat rescue and rehabilitation organization, is holding its St. Catrick’s Day extravaganza Saturday, March 11. This annual event will feature music by Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations and cakes and cupcakes from area bakers and restaurants.

The celebration will be held at the Bath Area Senior Citizens Center at 45 Floral St. in Bath. This new venue offers comfortable seating, a big dance floor and easy access. It also provides generous space for cake tables. The concert begins at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations have been named Maine’s best soul music band. They are known for their high energy, tight arrangements and big band sound. Party guests can enjoy listening to their favorite Motown songs and dance the night away.

At intermission, the cake cutting will begin. Attendees may choose a big slice of a favorite variety or smaller samples of over 25 selections — all that they can eat. There will be a cash bar featuring wine and beer. Extra pieces of cake may be taken home.

St. Catrick’s Day provides a unique opportunity to beat the winter blahs while helping to end feline homelessness. Paw in the Door is an all-volunteer organization. Every penny it earns goes toward caring for cats that are most in need.

Tickets for concert and cake cost $20. They can be purchased in advance through Brown Paper Tickets at pawconcert.bpt.me. Tickets will also be available at the door, but seating is first come, first served. To be a Cat Angel, purchase two tickets for $100. Those who can’t attend but would like to support Paw’s work may make donations at pawinthedoor.org.

For more information, contact Patty Sample Colwell, Paw in the Door president, at 751-7408.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: