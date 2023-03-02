The hilarious Noel Coward play “Private Lives” opens this weekend, with a performance on Friday night and a scheduled performance Saturday night, March 4 – that is, if the predicted snowstorm doesn’t shut down the show. The Friday and Saturday night shows begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Annex of the Chocolate Church Arts Center at 804 Washington St., Bath. A third performance is set for Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m.

For those who may not be able to attend this weekend, the show continues the following weekend, March 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. with the final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. For those unfamiliar with the play, it’s about two couples honeymooning in adjacent rooms in a Paris hotel. Neither couple is aware of the other until they meet on adjoining balconies. However, things get more than a bit awkward when the younger bride learns her new husband was formerly married to the older bride in the adjacent room. The older bride subsequently decides she may still love her ex-husband and the two of them take off together.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. For more information, log on to chocolatechurcharts.org or call the box office at 443-8455.

Two presentations are coming up the following Saturday — one for kids and families in the afternoon, another in the evening for Johnny Cash fans.

The Children’s Museum & Theater of Maine, now located on Thompson’s Point in Portland, will bring their production of “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” at 2 p.m. on March 18 in the Annex, 804 Washington Ave. Recommended for children ages 3-10 and their families, this is an upbeat and engaging musical based on the book by Mo Willems. The show lasts about 55 minutes. Tickets are $10 for children, $20 for adults.

“Late And Alone – An Intimate Portrait of Johnny Cash,” is a tribute to Johnny Cash by Scott Moreau, who has traveled the world for nearly a decade. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. March 18 performance are going fast. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Coming up:

• March 23 – Dar Williams

• March 24 – Shemekia Copeland

• April 1 – The Mallet Brothers Band

• April 8 – Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus

• April 16 – KindKids Family Concert

• April 22 – Tribute, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

• April 28 – Eileen Ivers

• May 13 – YellowHouse Blues Band

• May 19 – 12/OC Band (country)

• June 2 – Studio Two (Beatles Tribute)

Paula McKenney is a retired newspaper editor and a volunteer at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

