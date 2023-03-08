WEST BATH – Robert H. Bensing, 99, passed away peacefully at home in West Bath with his loving wife Janice by his side on Feb. 28, 2023.

Robert was a devoted husband, father and brother, with a keen intellect, enduring sense of curiosity and a booming laugh. Robert liked and appreciated people and maintained a broad and diverse group of friends. He was always up for a good conversation and was a generous with a complement. In simple ways he made the best of each day of his long life. In his last years, he demonstrated his strong character while enduring the many challenges of extreme old age with amazing good humor and a profound sense of appreciation for those who helped him through each day.

Robert, born on July 20, 1923, grew up in the Philadelphia, Pa. area and attended Episcopal Academy and Dartmouth College. With the onset of World War II, Robert joined 300 other Dartmouth men entering the Navy V-12 College Training Program. After serving in the Pacific Theater as an Ensign in the Navy Supply Corp, Robert returned to Dartmouth and graduated in 1946.

Robert began his professional life at the family business, Bensing Brothers & Deeney, where he was a sales manager for the Philadelphia, Pa., Chicago, Ill. and Cambridge Mass. offices. During his time in Cambridge, Mass., he attended Harvard Business School. He went on to a career with the Wausau Insurance Corporation in Philadelphia, Pa. where he served as a salesman and manager until his retirement and move to Maine in 1979. Once in Maine, Robert enrolled in the Shelter Institute course and with their help built a unique post and beam passive solar home on the shore of the New Meadows River where he and Janice lived for most of his 44 years of retirement. Robert also stayed active as a grader of National Insurance Licensing Exams and as a popular (with the school administrations) deep voiced, firm willed substitute teacher.

Through all the phases of his life, Robert combined his professional endeavors with his talent and love of singing and theater. He fronted a band for the USO during WWII, was a member of Philadelphia’s Savoy Company performing works of Gilbert & Sullivan and was the lead in several romantic comedies for the Olde Academy Players. In Maine, Robert sang the Star Spangled Banner at the Brunswick Memorial Day Parade and Bowdoin track meets for many years. He also participated in the Bowdoin Chorus, Oratorial Coral, Sheepscot Valley Choir and was a long serving soloist at Elijah Kellogg Church in Harpswell and for the Cancer Society Crusade Capers in Brunswick.

Robert was a past member with the local Rotary Club, past Chairman of the Harpswell Republican Party and member of the Heritage Land Trust. He volunteered at the Maine Maritime Museum and the former Parkview Hospital. He loved singing, acting, the outdoors, gardening, cooking, boating, traveling, the Patriots and spending time with family and friends.

Robert is survived by his wife, Janice Belanger Bensing; his brother, Richard Bensing; three children (Dawn, Billy and Jeffrey); four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Special thanks and appreciation to Robert’s devoted caregiver, Lois and to the Veterans Administration and CHANS Home Health and Hospice for their amazing support.

At Robert’s request, no services will be held.

