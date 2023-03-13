The Freeport Women’s Club is pleased to award its 2022-2023 StepUp Grant to Courtney Smith, shown here (center) with chair of the StepUp Grant Committee Jan Zimmerman and club president Dawn Hamilton. Smith is a single mother with a teenage daughter. She provides for her family by working two jobs. Those who know Smith describe her as “being responsible, reliable and eager to learn new things.” She currently works is a dentist office and is enrolled in a program in medical coding, which will further her education and improve her employability. The Freeport Woman’s Club congratulates Smith and wishes her the very best as she takes this next step up. Photo contributed by Freeport Women’s Club