The Brunswick Town Council last week voted to create a Climate Action Planning Task Force and is now looking for volunteers to develop an strategy for the town to fight climate change.

Brunswick is one of about 130 communities in the state’s Community Resilience Partnership, which seeks to prepare for and reduce the effects of climate change. Brunswick obtained a $50,000 grant to develop its own Climate Action Plan through the partnership after the Town Council passed a resolution committing to fighting climate change in 2019.

“Completing a Climate Action Plan for Brunswick is crucial to mitigating and adapting to the effects of climate change,” said Jaime Ecker, chairperson of Brunswick’s Recycling and Sustainability Committee. “The plan should provide us fact-based information to define priorities and set goals, which is critical for a town with limited resources.”

Ecker and fellow Recycling and Sustainability Committee member Tom Rumph have agreed to join the task force; there are seven other spots to be filled.

Ashley Charleson, Brunswick’s environmental planner, will be the town liaison for the committee. She said the task force is looking for members of the community involved in sectors like transportation, business, energy and food systems.

“They will guide this process, making sure we have as much community input as possible,” she said.

The task force will compile a list of goals for the town to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Charleson said. That list will then go to the Town Council for possible adoption.

In 2020, the state issued its Maine Won’t Wait action plan seeking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

The Brunswick task force will over the course of a year analyze greenhouse gas emissions “to chart a meaningful, action-oriented strategy in Brunswick’s fight against climate change,” with the help of the Greater Portland Council of Governments, according to Ecker.

“It is imperative that the town establish a well-balanced task force to assist throughout the project timeline,” Ecker said. “Members will meet to provide oversight and input, review materials and organize community outreach, working with both municipal staff and Town Council to collaborate and develop sustainable initiatives for the community.”

The deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. April 10. People can fill out an application on the town website or at the town clerk’s office.

