The afternoon show Saturday at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath is sold out — but you’re in luck if you’re a Johnny Cash fan. There are still seats available for Scott Moreau’s tribute performance to the beloved country singer on Saturday night — the first show this year to be held on the Main Stage. The 2 p.m. show, “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus,” will be held in the Annex.

Spring at the performing arts center in Bath means returning to the Main Stage, the 1847 Gothic church that became a magnificent venue for music, theater and the arts starting in 1977. The building had been vacant for several years when Sagadahoc Preservation saved it from destruction in the early ’70s. Leaving the spectacular interior Gothic ceiling and wall details intact, a stunning conversion to a stage and auditorium came about in 1987, thanks to the efforts and donations of hundreds of people in the Midcoast area.

In the 1989 season program, board President William Wiseman wrote, “Now that you’ve settled back into your comfortable seats and admired the results of the recent renovation … welcome to the finest small theater in Midcoast Maine.”

Board President Di Francis captured the essence of how this happened in the 1990 season program, writing, “Many people have worked long and hard to make a dream become this reality — a center for the arts in Midcoast Maine.”

“We need all of your continuing support, whether it is of time, talent or treasure,” Francis wrote. “We’ve had a great deal of help and encouragement from all of you, our faithful members, our very generous contributors, our hard-working volunteers and last, but certainly not least, our enthusiastic audiences.”

Audiences have much to look forward to this year, thanks to those early patrons and many, many others who have joined since then as members, donors, volunteers and performers.

Advertisement

“Late and Alone – An Intimate Portrait of Johnny Cash” a tribute by Scott Moreau, begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Scott has traveled the world performing as Johnny Cash for nearly a decade. In 2012 he wrote an original show, “Walkin’ the Line,” based on interviews, anecdotes and portions of Johnny’s autobiography, “Cash,” featuring 25 of Johnny’s best-loved shows. Tickets are still available: $25 in advance, $30 the day of the show. For more information, call 442-8455 or log on to chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coming up:

• Dar Williams (folk singer and songwriter), March 23.

• Shemekia Copeland (blues, soul, Americana), March 24.

• David Mallet & the Mallet Brothers (country roots, rock, Americana), April 1.

• Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus (choral music), April 8.

Paula McKenney is a retired newspaper editor and a volunteer at the Chocolate Church.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: