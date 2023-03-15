FARMINGTON – Nancy B. (Bourgoin) Ramsey, 83, formerly of Brunswick, passed away peacefully in Woodlands Nursing Home in Farmington on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Nancy was born on Sept. 25, 1939 to William and Clara Bourgoin.

Nancy worked for the State of Maine for over 20 years as an Adult Protection Service officer. Her compassion in dealing with others suited her perfectly for this line of work as she cared deeply for the health and wellbeing of others, especially the elderly. Being fluent in French and English enabled her to reach out to more of the elderly in far away and desolate areas of the state.

Nancy is survived by her five children, Edward Laigle (Kelley) of Dixfield, Dean Laigle (Deb) of Greenwood, Ind., Lori Kellis (Robbie) of Great Mills, Md., Robin Hetrick (Arlie) of Dixfield, and Cory Ramsey of Freeport. Along with her children she is survived by her eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren, one (Caiden) with special needs that she developed a special bond with for the past 14 years.

To honor Nancy’s wishes a service will not be held. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous