Journey down the rabbit hole with Alice and the White Rabbit as Maine State Ballet presents “Alice in Wonderland.” Meet Tweedle Dee and Dum, the clever Knave of Hearts and sly Caterpillar. Enjoy tea with the eccentric Mad Hatter and witness the antics of the Queen of Hearts, her deck of dancing cards and experience a feisty (Maine) Lobster Quadrille.

Adrienne Pelletier and Brooke Sowerby share the role of Alice in following Emma Davis as the unpunctual White Rabbit. Michael Hamilton’s Caterpillar partners with Rachel Paradis in the Garden of Flowers. Glenn Davis and Arie Eiten return as the Mad Hatter and Knave of Hearts. Longtime crowd-favorite Juliette Lauzier-Bridges commands the stage as the Queen of Hearts. Choreography by New York City Ballet Alumni and Artistic Director Linda MacArthur Miele. Sets and costumes by Costume Designer Gail Csoboth. Lighting by Fred Bernier.

Performances run three weekends at Maine State Ballet’s in-house Lopez Theater — Friday, March 24 through Saturday, April 8.

Tickets are $21-$29, with discounts available for seniors and children, at mainestateballet.org and 781-3587.

Maine State Ballet, a nonprofit based in Falmouth is one of the state’s leading arts organizations, this year celebrating 100 years of dance instruction in ballet, tap, and jazz.

