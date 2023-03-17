BATH – Elaina M. Osmond, 75, of Washington Street passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, March 12, 2023.

She was born in Bath on Oct. 11, 1947, a daughter of Byron E. and Grace E. Clark.

Elaina attended Bath schools; she was a straight “A” student at Fisher Mitchell and graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1965. She was employed at First National Bank of Damariscotta and later at Damariscotta Bank and Trust where she retired in 2008.

In her spare time, Elaina was a skilled seamstress and pianist. In past years she was active in the Wesley Methodist Youth Fellowship and Rhythm Choir. She enjoyed watching son, James and grandson, Brett race at Wiscasset Speedway.

Elaina found great comfort in taking walks at Popham Beach. Additionally, she loved reading, exploring fashion and most of all, spending time with her family.

Elaina was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, James W. Osmond in 2011.

She is survived by three sons, Robert Lamarre and his companion Melissa Burch of Woolwich, Michael Lamarre of Bath, and James A. Osmond of Woolwich, daughter in-law, Tabetha Barnes-Osmond of Wiscasset; three sisters, Mary-Ellen Pecci of Bath, Anita Clark of Sebasco and Jean Otis and her husband Bob of Woolwich; six grandchildren, Madison, Riley, Deliah, Brett, Piper, and Danika; nephews Jason Pecci and Jeremy Otis, niece, Christina Otis; as well as great-nieces and nephews.

A celebration will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

