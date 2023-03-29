Tea with Sarah Sampson, a reenactment of an historic interview with Bath’s legendary Civil War nurse, will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Winter Street Center, 880 Washington St., in Bath.

Sampson was the first director of the Bath Military and Naval Orphan Asylum, which later became the State Children’s Home, operating from 1866 to 1996.

Local historians Irene Drago and Tamara Lilly will bring the Civil War nurse’s story to life during this tea time reenactment. Old-fashioned cookies and tea will be served while Drago and Lilly reveal Sampson’s many contributions caring for orphans of the war. The State Children’s Home was located at the intersection of High and South streets and cared for children in need for 130 years.

Tickets — $22 for adults and $15 for children 10 and under — are available at sagadahocpreservation.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: