Springtime in Maine can mean daffodils or snow, and sometimes both, but the first weekend in May has meant the Maine Pottery Tour for more than a decade.

The 11th annual Maine Pottery Tour welcomes visitors on Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7. The self-guided tour is an opportunity to enjoy spring and the hospitality of local potters in their studios.

This year, 66 pottery studios across the state will be participating. They are organized into six regions, allowing several studios to be visited in a single outing. Fourteen of these studios will have guest artists with them, so there’s even more to enjoy. The weekend is a chance to meet the artists, peek in the kilns, see demonstrations and shop for pottery and other handmade goods.

Interactive maps of each region are available at MainePotteryTour.org.