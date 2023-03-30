A driver believed to be under the influence of alcohol crashed into a utility pole in Brunswick early Thursday morning, according to police.

Eric Conklin, 43, of Woolwich, was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on Casco Road around 2 a.m. when the car veered off the road and crashed into the pole, snapping the pole and knocking electrical wires down on the road, police said. Conklin was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police said alcohol was involved and charges against Conklin are pending. His car was totaled, police said.

Part of Casco Road was closed to traffic as a Central Maine Power crew repaired the pole. The crew completed the repairs around 7:15 a.m. and the road was reopened, police said.

