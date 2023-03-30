Registration is now open for Totus Tuus 2023, a summer program for Catholic youth grades one through 12 dedicated to teaching the Gospel and deepening love for God and the Church. This weeklong program will be presented in 10 Maine communities this summer: Houlton (June 18-23), Lewiston (June 18-23), Fort Kent (June 25-30), Jay and Farmington (June 25-30), Caribou (July 9-14), Scarborough (July 9-14), Bangor (July 23-28), Windham (July 23-28), Millinocket (July 30-August 4), and Brunswick (July 30-Aug. 4). To register or for more information, visit registertotustuusme.org.

According to a prepared release from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, “The mission of Totus Tuus is to inspire in young people a true longing for holiness, a deep desire for daily conversion and openness to their vocation by constantly challenging them to give themselves entirely to Christ through Mary and by strengthening their prayer lives in imitation of Her.”

Totus Tuus brings participants on an age-appropriate encounter lead teams of men and women hired each year through a rigorous selection process. The teams spend the first two weeks of the summer training, and then, in collaboration with local pastors and parish coordinators, they spend the remainder of the summer traveling throughout the diocese conducting the program.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: