Widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean and in the frozen and living parts of the Earth surfaces have occurred since 1990. Human-caused climate change is already affecting many weather and climate extremes in every region across the globe. Sea level has risen an average of 7.7 inches over the whole Earth and is increasing rapidly in the Gulf of Maine.

The extent to which today’s children will experience a hotter and different world depends on decisions we make today. The recent sixth scientific consensus report of the International Panel on Climate Change has determined that we are already at a level of irreversible drastic climate change worldwide. The long-term effects of carbon dioxide already produced will continue to heat the earth for over 100 years. Countries must reverse this rapid increase of fossil fuel use and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% within seven years. This goal is needed to avoid crossing the next threshold that would accelerate the current destructive floods, droughts and sea level rise to make an unlivable world.

Global land surface temperature was an average of 1.09 degrees Celsius higher from 2011-2020 than 1850-1900. Most of this increase has occurred since 1970 as countries industrialized, human consumption increased, and world population tripled. At the recent Council of Parties world meetings in Egypt, most countries agreed to reduce their carbon emissions. Leaders of over 80 nations realize that all nations must prevent temperature rise above a 2 degree Celsius threshold that would generate even more extreme future weather events.

In 2019, the IPPC reports that approximately 79% of global greenhouse gas emissions came from the combined sectors of energy, industry, transport and buildings, and 22% from agriculture, forestry and other land use. Many Maine farmers and small woodland owners have adopted sustainable practices to maintain forests’ ability to absorb and store carbon. Maine’s extensive forests actually absorb as much as 75% of the greenhouse gas emissions produced in Maine. Maine Department of Conservation, Agriculture and Forestry is promoting agricultural practices that conserve organic matter in agricultural and forest soils and increase storage of carbon and water. Many new Maine farmers are adopting minimal tillage, cover cropping, strip tilling, conserving hedgerows and applying compost to improve soil structure to increase soil fertility and their income. Maine has hired more foresters to help our smaller forest owners to develop their first or improved forest management plans.

Maine’s many land trusts and the Nature Conservancy are preserving lands with high ecological values and managing forests to store carbon. This is part of a worldwide effort to protect and preserve 30% of the Earth’s habitats by 2030, to store carbon in whole ecosystems. In northern Australia and the western U.S., the Nature Conservancy is working with ranchers and ecosystem mangers to improve their grass growth and better manage cattle movement. Since older trees store much more carbon than trees under 30 years old, Maine towns can pass ordinances to encourage and prevent removal of large trees when approving new building new projects.

Most loss of human life and property from climate heating has been caused by flooding and stronger hurricanes and monsoons. In 2022, 2.2 million Americans experienced hurricanes and floods that caused them to leave their homes temporarily, with the homes of 1.1 million of these people completely destroyed. This damage included Nebraska river flooding and Florida hurricanes. As economic losses from weather-related events increased, major home insurance companies have pulled out of riskier areas, including Florida and Alabama and fireproof areas of the western U.S. The recent heavy rains in California have only partially restored reservoirs, so both the reservoir levels and ground water levels for central California agriculture are still historically low. Dry land agricultural producers in Arizona and southern California will likely get large reductions of water supply as five states try to equitably allocate the inadequate flow of the Colorado River.

All of us must work together towards this major greenhouse gas reduction by changing our driving and heating behavior. In Maine, transportation accounts for over half of our use of fossil fuels. Individual gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles are a luxury we must transition from using if we care about the lives of our children, grandchildren, other living creatures and the poor of the Earth. We must substitute smart thinking, planning ahead and tolerating a greater level of inconvenience in our ways of getting around to support continued life on Earth of trees, plants and animals.

Until you have another way to get around, let’s use our cars as infrequently, slowly and carefully as possible. Driving 10-15 miles per hour slower will cut your gas use by 15%. It will also save you money, since driving 80 mph costs 80 cents per gallon more than driving 60 mph. I’ve been practicing hypermiling, which includes coasting down hills and using the car’s engine to decelerate at stop signs.

Hypermiling strategies include maintaining your gas vehicle regularly, checking that the engine is running optimally. Check your tire pressure monthly to keep it at the recommended level, especially during seasonal temperatures changes. Offer to invite a neighbor or friend to go with you when you drive to shop. Combine trips to do several errands at the same time.

Nancy Chandler studied Animal Behavior and Anthropology at Stanford University, then received her master’s in biology education in her home state of North Carolina at U.N.C. Chapel Hill. She is passionate about teaching energy conservation and hopes to get you thinking about how to use energy use efficiently to save both money and reduce greenhouse warming gases.

