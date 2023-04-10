The Nathaniel Davis Fund is currently accepting annual grant applications for 2023-24 from Brunswick-based organizations seeking grants ranging from $200-$2,500. The deadline for the applications is 3 p.m. Friday, April 21. Full information on the process, including the application and a list of 2022 recipients, can be found at brunswickme.org or by calling the town manager’s office at 725-6659.

The Nathaniel Davis Fund Committee annually reviews all applications and recommends recipients to the Brunswick Town Council who distributes income generated by a trust started by the Samuel Gross Davis Family in 1932. The Davis family stipulated that the trust annually award grants for projects “to be used for the pleasure of its inhabitants as the government of Brunswick that year shall decide.”

“It’s a pleasure to serve on this committee,” Annee Tara, the 2023 committee chairperson said in a prepared release. “It gives us an opportunity to learn about and meet the people from various organizations whose work meets this criterion and to see the wonderful work they are doing. And it gives us a chance to help them meet their mission.”

Other members of the committee are Julia Brown, Alison Harris, David Knight, Steve Podgajny, Jym St. Pierre and Jeff Ward.

In addition to the formal application, a representative of the applicant should plan to make a short presentation and answer questions from the committee on May 3 or 4.

